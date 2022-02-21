Wow! Ankur Verma takes his family on the sets of Parineetii

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Parineeti is all set to go on floors from the 14th of February. According to the promo, the show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. The show looks promising with the gorgeous ladies Anchal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra and the dapper Ankur Verma in lead roles.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Anchal is just like my little sister offscreen too' Vikram aka Ashish Dixit on his bond with Anchal and Tanvi in Colors' Parineetii

In this picture, we see that Ankur Verma takes his family on the sets of Parineetii. The set looks Massive and beautiful with all the decoration done for the coming track. Take a look at this picture to see who all are there in the picture.

Check out the video:

Ankur Verma has made his mark in the television industry. He played lead and cameo roles in popular tv shows like Naagin 4, Bepanah Pyaar, and Yeh Hai Chahatein. Fans are super excited to see his acting chops in the show Parineetii.

Also read: HILARIOUS! This is what made Tanvi Dogra aka Neeti CRAZY on the sets of Colors' show Parineetii

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com