WOW! Anubhav aka Manan Joshi’s goes through an insane transformation to impress this someone special! Find out who?

MUMBAI: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, which has a backdrop of a large joint family, is slowly making its way into people's hearts. The pairing of Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi is quite refreshing and the storyline brings back memories of the 1990s; the characters seem fun-loving and passionate about music and cricket.

The actors of the show frequently share behind-the-scenes photos from their shoots, fun banter with co-stars, as well as sneak peeks at what audiences can expect from the show on their social media pages.

Manan Joshi plays the role of the scientist Anubhav, who is a pretty serious-looking man who doesn't speak that much and has a very distinct style, Shares a very good equation with Yesha Rughani who plays the role of Gungun on the show, the duo might not get along on the screen but are really good friends offscreen and fans often wonder if they like each other or should date. While there is no confirmation on the same from either of them.

The duo often takes to Instagram to make content together but Manan is also quite active on social media and recently took to Instagram to share a transformation reel from being Manan to transforming into Anubhav and there is only one person that Anubhav wants to impress and that is Gungun, take a look at the insane transformation here:

That was quite something, we don't know about Gungun but fans are definitely impressed with Manan's charms.

Meanwhile, on the show, Gungun visits the Kulshreshtha family and when suddenly she gets a small cut on her thumb, the entire family panics when Gungun cries like a baby.

And here our scientist Anubhav comes to her rescue which shocks Gungun.

We will later get to see Gungun developing feelings for Anubhav.

Anubhav caresses her wound and gives her first aid when this moment badly affects Gungun.

