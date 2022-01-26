WOW! Anupama’s Malvika aka Aneri Vajani achieves this Major MILESTONE! Mohsin khan compliments her!

MUMBAI: Aneri Vajani is getting a lot of popularity for playing the character of Malvika Kapadia in Star Plus' Anupamaa. She began her career in the television industry with the show Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar. She played the character of Paakhi in the Star Plus show. Also, she was featured on Channel V's Crazy Stupid Ishq as Shanaya. Moreover, she rose to fame portraying Nisha Gangwal in Star Plus' show Nisha Aur Uske Cousins opposite Mishkat Varma. Earlier, she played many roles in shows like Zing's Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bindass' Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Sony TV's Beyhadh, among others. Over the years she has pulled off diverse characters and has ruled the hearts of the audiences.

The audiences are loving Aneri’s performance in Anupama and her entry has also brought about a new twist to the show.

Now, the actress has achieved a major milestone by hitting 1 million subscribers on Instagram. Fans are showering a lot of love on Aneri and she is grateful , to mark the occasion. Aneri hosted an Instagram live where she interacted with the fans.

But one surprise was in store, Mohsin khan ho was Aneri’s co-star in ‘Nisha aur Uske Cousins’ complimented Aneri’s performance in ‘Anupama’.

Meanwhile on the show, The latest conversation between Anuj and Anupamaa over their tea session is being hailed.

Moreover, Anuj's gesture of making tea as per Anupamaa's taste, offering her water, confessing that he was looking out for her, encouraging her, has caught the eyes of the viewers. They've touted these small gestures as "old-school romance" and have shared glimpses of their moments.

