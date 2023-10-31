Wow: Anupamaa actor Sagar parekh aka Samar wishes the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; calls it ‘a new phase of an evergreen chapter…’

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod played crucial roles in the show as Abhimanyu and Akshara. The actors have now made their exit from the show making way for the fourth generation which will be enacted by Samridhii Shukla as Abhinav and Akshara's daughter Abhira and Shehzada Dhami as her love interest.

Well, the latest promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is finally out and it looks promising.

As we all know, Rajan Shahi, the producer of the show also has another popular and much loved show running on Star Plus titled Anupamaa, staring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna. Anupamaa is also set to take a big leap and as a big twist, Sagar Parekh, who enacted the role of Samar, made an exit. The character of Samar has been killed.

Sagar took to social media to share a post about the promo of the show and wished the entire team luck. He mentioned:

Congratulations and all the best for this new phase of an evergreen chapter! Thu thu thu…

Take a look:

As per the latest promo, Abhira becomes a lawyer and goes by the name Abhira Akshara Sharma. On the other hand, Armaan and Ruhi are much in love but tables turn when Abhira gets married to Armaan according to family traditions. Abhira, who is career oriented is bounded by home rules where women are restricted to domestic duties.

On the other hand Ruhi gets hitched to Armaan’s younger brother thereby creating another love triangle.