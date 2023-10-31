Wow: Anupamaa actor Sagar parekh aka Samar wishes the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; calls it ‘a new phase of an evergreen chapter…’

Sagar took to social media to share a post about the promo of the show and wished the entire team luck. He mentioned, 'Congratulations and all the best for this new phase of an evergreen chapter! Thu thu thu…'
Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod played crucial roles in the show as Abhimanyu and Akshara. The actors have now made their exit from the show making way for the fourth generation which will be enacted by Samridhii Shukla as Abhinav and Akshara’s daughter Abhira and Shehzada Dhami as her love interest. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Parekh on viewers accepting him as Samar in Anupamaa: I think it was a little difficult but with the hard work that I have put in, I have been fortunate enough that people accepted me really well and very soon)

Well, the latest promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is finally out and it looks promising.

As we all know, Rajan Shahi, the producer of the show also has another popular and much loved show running on Star Plus titled Anupamaa, staring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna. Anupamaa is also set to take a big leap and as a big twist, Sagar Parekh, who enacted the role of Samar, made an exit. The character of Samar has been killed.

Sagar took to social media to share a post about the promo of the show and wished the entire team luck. He mentioned:

Congratulations and all the best for this new phase of an evergreen chapter! Thu thu thu…

Take a look:

As per the latest promo, Abhira becomes a lawyer and goes by the name Abhira Akshara Sharma. On the other hand, Armaan and Ruhi are much in love but tables turn when Abhira gets married to Armaan according to family traditions. Abhira, who is career oriented is bounded by home rules where women are restricted to domestic duties. (Also Read:EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Parekh opens up about being a foodie; says, “I love to cook Maggie because that is all I know”)

On the other hand Ruhi gets hitched to Armaan’s younger brother thereby creating another love triangle. 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Anupamaa Star Plus Sagar Parekh Samar in Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Samridhii Shukla Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Leap Shehzada Dhami Instagram TellyChakkar
