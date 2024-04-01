Wow! Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mahasangam episode to be shot in Cape Town? Read to know more

MUMBAI: Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are two shows that have been on the viewers watch list for a long time. Both the shows have their own flavor, drama, thrill and storyline that is both touching and resonates well with the fans. If you are a fan of both the shows, there is some good news for you.

Currently, Anupama is in the US working in a restaurant while in Yeh Rishta, Armaan and Ruhi were in love but they unfortunately were forced to marry other people. Now, Anupamaa will soon be having an outdoor shoot as per reports. Meanwhile, Armaan-Abhira as well as Rohit-Ruhi will go on a honeymoon to the USA and meet Anuj and Anupama there.

As per sources, the mahasangam episode of both shows will take place in Cape Town by the end of the month. Confirmation on this news is yet to come though.

Anupama stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Chandhini Bhagwanani, Nishi Saxena, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, Alpana Buch among others, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe.

Credit-BollywoodLife