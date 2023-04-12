WOW! Anupamaa fame Adhik Mehta throwback audition video proves that he is one talented star

Adhik Mehta is being loved for his amazing performance in Star Plus' popular and long-running drama series Anupamaa.
Adhik

MUMBAI: Adhik Mehta has become a household name for his role Adhik Mehta in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa. 

The actor is paired opposite Muskan Bamne in the show who portrays the role of Paakhi. 

Adhik's character is being loved by the fans and he has become everyone's favourite in no time. 

The viewers are also in love with his cute on-screen chemistry with Paakhi. 

The viewers have seen different shades of Adhik in the show and are in love with his performance. 

Well, we all can see that Adhik has a very promising future in the acting field. 

We came across a throwback audition video of Adhik which has left us awestruck. 

The actor is confidently delivering his dialogues in the scene which proves that he was always meant to be an actor. 

Take a look:

What is your take on Adhik's throwback audition video? Tell us in the comments. 

The actor has previously worked in shows like Bepanah Pyaar and Choti Sardarrni.

