Wow! Anupamaa fame Anagha Bhosale yet again sings mesmerizing songs of Lord Krishna; watch the video inside

Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence to live-in relationships and other family issues.

As we know, Anagha Bhosale announced that she is quitting the film and television industry. She is now spending quality time at Govardhan Ecovillage - ISKCON. Fans are getting to see a spiritual side of her.

The former actress has showcased glimpses wherein she is seen spending time with Lord Krishna.

She recently took to her social media and dropped a video. Clad in a blue saree, she can be seen playing an instrument and singing Shri Krishna Bhajan.

She captioned the video, “The lyrics of this bhajan is so beautiful…It says everything / my destiny can change for good just by the dust of your lotus feet my Krishna, ……All I desire to leave my body seeing you in front of me,in your remembrance,in krishna consciousness, then my birth is a success.”

Well, apart from this, Anagha is seen spending quality time with Lord Krishna during God’s early morning darshan, following the daily routine with the devotees of Lord Krishna.

