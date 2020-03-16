Wow! Anupamaa fame Anagha Bhosale yet again sings mesmerizing songs of Lord Krishna; watch the video inside

Well, apart from this, Anagha is seen spending quality time with Lord Krishna during God’s early morning darshan, following the daily routine with the devotees of Lord Krishna.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence to live-in relationships and other family issues.

As we know, Anagha Bhosale announced that she is quitting the film and television industry. She is now spending quality time at Govardhan Ecovillage - ISKCON. Fans are getting to see a spiritual side of her.

The former actress has showcased glimpses wherein she is seen spending time with Lord Krishna.

She recently took to her social media and dropped a video. Clad in a blue saree, she can be seen playing an instrument and singing Shri Krishna Bhajan.

She captioned the video, “The lyrics of this bhajan is so beautiful…It says everything / my destiny can change for good just by the dust of your lotus feet my Krishna, ……All I desire to leave my body seeing you in front of me,in your remembrance,in krishna consciousness, then my birth is a success.”

Have a look!

Have a look!

Isn’t her video delightful?

Do let us know your views on the same

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Anagha Bhosle Nandini Anupamaa Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Vanraj Shah Gaurav Khanna Paras Kalnawat Samar govardhan eco village ISKCON TV actress
Latest Video