WOW! Anupamaa fame Chhavi Pandey had participated in THIS popular reality show

MUMBAI :Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa is one of the leading shows on small screens.

The show has been successfully running on the TV screens since the year 2020.

Anupamaa is one such show that has been constantly on the top of the TRP charts.

Rupali Ganguly has done total justice to her character and has become a household name.

Apart from Rupali, the show also stars an amazing bunch of actors like Sudhanshu Pandey, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehtrotra, Nidhi Shah, Gaurav Khanna, Sagar Parekh among others.

Well, the makers had recently introduced an intriguing track where we saw a lot of new actors joining the show.

Chhavi Pandey is currently seen playing a pivotal role of Maaya in the show who is Choti Anu's biological mother.

With Chhavi's entry, the show managed to get even more interesting.

Chhavi is being loved for her amazing performance.

Before Anupamaa, Chhavi has been a part of several TV shows like Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein, Teri Meri Love Stories, Bandhan – Saari Umar Humein Sang Rehna Hai, Silsila Pyaar Ka, Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, Ladies Special, Tera Kya Hoga Alia and many more.

Well, now we have got an interesting update about the actress which no many are aware of.

Before starting off her acting journey, Chhavi had participated in a popular relaity show.

The beautiful actress was a part of India's Got Talent Season 1. The stunning diva finished up as a semi-finalist in the talent-based reality show.

Post her participation in India's Got Talent, she started off with her acting journey.

Chhavi has come a long way in her career and has many memorable roles to her credit.

So, if you come across the first season of IGT, you will definitely love to see Chhavi showcasing her talent.

