WOW! Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna set perfect cues to be a loyal husband, Here's how

He is simply ruling the hearts of the audience by playing Anuj Kapadia in the Star Plus popular show Anupamaa, and his performance in the show is lauded by viewers

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds. 

Gaurav Khanna and Akansha Chamola got married in 2016 ever since then they are seeing major couple goals to their fans. Likewise, in this video we see that 
Gaurav is setting perfect cues to not let the focus fade away at awkward situations like this. 
Take a look at their funny banter in this video. 

Check out the video

 

Gaurav Khanna has become one of prominent names in the television industry. He is simply ruling the hearts of the audience by playing Anuj Kapadia in the Star Plus popular show Anupamaa, and his performance in the show is lauded by viewers.Over the years we've seen and loved the actor in a variety of roles in a series of movies over the years, including Chandragupta Maurya, Gangaa, and Tere Bin, to name a few. Gaurav is well known for his roles in the shows Jeevan Saathi and Tere Bin, where he played Neil and Akshay, respectively.

