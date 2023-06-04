Wow! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguli celebrates her birthday, says she doesn't like to do THIS while cutting her cake

Rupali Ganguli

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Anuj and Anupama’s heartbreaking separation. 

Lead actress Rupali Ganguly has touched so many lives with her portrayal of Anupama and the recent track which focuses on her heartbreaking separation from her husband has resonated with many, thus giving her double the love and respect. She has a massive fan following on social media as well!

Now, Rupali who turned 46 on 5th April did a live session for her fans on Instagram and said was overwhelmed when her besties got her many cakes and gifts. More than that she was touched by the fact that they fed street children, and orphans on her behalf.

Rupali who cut the cake with her hubby Ashwin and son Raj said that she didn’t want to put any candles on her birthday because she doesn’t like to blow out candles. So her friends suggested that she cut the cake with candles.

What do you think of this habit of Rupali of cutting cakes with blowing candles out?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

