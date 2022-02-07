WOW! Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia dons Pushpa's swag like fire

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

In the video we can see, Gaurav Khanna who plays the character of Anuj Kapadia in the show looks handsome walking the lane while in the background there is dialogue from a popular move 'Puspa'. He looks super hot and dashing clearly soaring temperatures.

Fans are just loving his swag and are in love with his personality. Moreover, they are excited to see any incorporation of the movie Puspa in the upcoming track.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Anuj gives everything back to Malvika which shocks Anupama and she doesn't know how to react and is left stumped. On the other hand, Muku feels guilty that Anuj and Anupama have given her everything and that she can’t leave her brother on the roads, and that she would give everything back to her but then Vanraj stops her.



