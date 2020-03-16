Wow! Anupamaa's MaAn surprise their fans with this special post, Check out

Toshu will forward his hand so that Anupama can feel the softness under her feet while Samar will follow him.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 13:44
Wow! Anupamaa's MaAn surprise their fans with this special post, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to family equations.      

Also read AWESOME! After shooting intense scenes, Alpana Buch takes a break from Anupamaa; HERE'S WHY

In this video, we see that Anupamaa and Anuj are very grateful to their fans for their tremendous support for them. Rupali took it to Instagram to share the post, she writes the caption as '' This one is for our digital family and all you people out there who have showered MaAn with such immense love. Take a look at the video to see what the special post is all about.

Check out the video  

 


Also read Anupamaa: Lovely! Toshu and Samar do something amazing for their mother Anupamaa

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Toshu will forward his hand so that Anupama can feel the softness under her feet while Samar will follow him.

Both the sons of Anupama will pave her way to the stage and hand her over to Anuj.

Meanwhile, Vanraj will also get teary-eyed witnessing this gesture of his sons.

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Star Plus Anupamaa Vanraj Anuj Baa Bapuji Kavya Paritosh Pakhi Samar Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Paras Kalnawat Madalsa Sharma Ashish Mehrotra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 13:44

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Omg! Did Aly Goni Just Confirm he is getting married to Jasmine Bhasin?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Aly and Jasmine are one of the most popular...
Kya Baat Hai! Aryan replaces Aditya in the new poster of Imlie; fans are of aww of Imlie and Aryan's chemistry
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit...
EXCLUSIVE! Surya's major love confession for Gehna heads to partition in the house in StarPlus' Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2
MUMBAI : Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. Also read:...
Spy Bahu: Woah! Sejal and Yohan’s first night after marriage turns unexpectedly romantic
MUMBAI: Colors TVs' popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Exclusive! Spy Bahu: Yohan to plan something big for Sejal, Shock alert for Sejal
MUMBAI: Colors TVs' popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Shocking! Munawar Faruqui gives reveals how his love story began in real life
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the...
Recent Stories
OMG! Hyderabad Police lathicharge outside RRR fame Junior NTR’s house, and the reason will leave you in splits
OMG! Hyderabad Police lathicharge outside RRR fame Junior NTR’s house, and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video