Wow! Anupamaa's MaAn surprise their fans with this special post, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to family equations.

In this video, we see that Anupamaa and Anuj are very grateful to their fans for their tremendous support for them. Rupali took it to Instagram to share the post, she writes the caption as '' This one is for our digital family and all you people out there who have showered MaAn with such immense love. Take a look at the video to see what the special post is all about.

Check out the video



Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Toshu will forward his hand so that Anupama can feel the softness under her feet while Samar will follow him.

Both the sons of Anupama will pave her way to the stage and hand her over to Anuj.

Meanwhile, Vanraj will also get teary-eyed witnessing this gesture of his sons.

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.