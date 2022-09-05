Wow! Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal gets emotional due to this reason, Here's Why..

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on Indian-television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

In this video we see that Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal is crying out loud but it's only because Paras aka Samar has applied a filter on her face that makes her look like she is crying. However, Nidhi's caption to the pictures has caught the attention of the audiences.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show we see that Samar gets irked at Vanraj and says that he could not keep his mother happy and is not letting Anuj and Anupamaa be happy.

Toshu also gets angry with Vanraj and says that they could have had the conversation at home.

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.

