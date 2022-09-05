Wow! Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal gets emotional due to this reason, Here's Why..

Toshu also gets angry with Vanraj and says that they could have had the conversation at home.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 18:49
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on Indian-television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.    

Also read  Anupama: OH NO! Rakhi gets Hasmukh’s health reports, plans to bring some problems to Anuj and Anupama’s wedding

In this video we see that Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal is crying out loud but it's only because Paras aka Samar has applied a  filter on her face that makes her look like she is crying. However, Nidhi's caption to the pictures has caught the attention of the audiences. 

Check out the video   

Also read  Anupama: Shocking! Anuj warns Vanraj to stay away from Anupama or else he will take away his kids

Meanwhile in the show we see that Samar gets irked at Vanraj and says that he could not keep his mother happy and is not letting Anuj and Anupamaa be happy.

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

