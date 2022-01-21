Wow! Anupama's Samar Aka Paras Kalnawat would love to play the role of Serial Killer or a Detective! Answers Fan questions, Details Inside!

MUMBAI: Our television screens are presently dominated by Anupama. BARC ratings are consistently high every week for the show.

Paras Kalnawat who plays the role of Samar Shah, Anupama's son has been a subject of fan adoration since his debut. In 2017, Kalnawat began his television career as Dhruv in Aye Zindagi. In July 2017, he played Sanjay Singh Ahlawat in Star Plus' Meri Durga opposite Srishti Jain. Later, he was cast in Mariam Khan - Reporting Live as Rehaan Thakur.

He portrayed episodic roles in Kaun Hai? and Laal Ishq. In 2019, Kalnawat played Shivam Noon in ALT Balaji's Dil Hi Toh Hai 2. He also played Faraz Sheikh in the web series Ishq Aaj Kal and reprised his role as Shivam in Dil Hi Toh Hai 3 in early 2020.

Paras has a massive fan following and is an active user of social media. He takes to Instagram to share Behind the Scenes of his shoot life, his real life, and also interact with Fans. He recently took to Instagram to do an answer a few questions from fans and some of his answers have caught attention, like of this question that even though Paras plays the role of a Boy-next-door Kind if given the chance to play a serial killer or any serious dark role would like to do it, and Paras responded to the question saying he, "Would love to".

Take a look at his response here:

Fans have been going into a frenzy imaging Paras in a dark role and also really appreciated the fact that he interacted with the fans and answered their question despite his busy schedule.

Meanwhile, his character in Anupama is going through a tough time with his relationship with Nandini at stake.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Anupamaa asks Vanraj to stay away from Malvika. He calls her Muku but Anupamaa warns him to call her Malvika, Vanraj replies that she is now Muku for him. Later, the families play a game to find their partners, Anuj picks Anupamaa but Vanraj cheats and tells them that he is partnering with Malvika. To know what happens next, keep watching "Anupamaa".

The Cast is led by Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna. Kalnawat has been playing Samar Shah opposite Anagha Bhosale in Anupamaa since March 2020. Due to the show's immediate success, Kalnawat has become a household name.

