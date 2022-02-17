News

WOW! Anupamma: After Anupamaa's Romantic confession to Anuj, #MaAn trends on Twitter

Fans are very much excited to see how their chemistry will unfold in the future. Moreover they are hoping that they both get married soon and leave happily ever after.

By Shraddha Mestry
17 Feb 2022 07:39 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences with different issues over all. 

Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia's love confession scene has taken the internet by Storm. The valentine's day special episode in the show was the much awaited one. Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly finally confessed her feelings and decided to get out of a toxic relationship with her Ex husband Vanraj. Anupamaa and Anuj literally painted the town red with their stellar performance in the episode. Fans were literally surprised and are super happy for the lovebirds. It was a visual treat to watch them both have a love filled moment after facing lots of ups and downs. As we know their ship name is MaAn it started trending on Twitter. Moreover, fans started pouring their congratulations and overwhelming reactions. Take a look at what fans have posted.

