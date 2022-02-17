WOW! Anupamma: After Anupamaa's Romantic confession to Anuj, #MaAn trends on Twitter

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences with different issues over all.

Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia's love confession scene has taken the internet by Storm. The valentine's day special episode in the show was the much awaited one. Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly finally confessed her feelings and decided to get out of a toxic relationship with her Ex husband Vanraj. Anupamaa and Anuj literally painted the town red with their stellar performance in the episode. Fans were literally surprised and are super happy for the lovebirds. It was a visual treat to watch them both have a love filled moment after facing lots of ups and downs. As we know their ship name is MaAn it started trending on Twitter. Moreover, fans started pouring their congratulations and overwhelming reactions. Take a look at what fans have posted.

#Anupamaa - aaj agar nahi kahungi to jee nahi paungi



The look on #AnujKapadia face



Palpitations, anxiety, excitement, happiness, exhilaration



Behind those tears in anticipation of hearing the unsaid



When reality is so good

It actually feels unreal



one of the MANY moments in the episode that I obsessed over, possibly still am #anupamaa • #MaAn pic.twitter.com/TikoeEVzJp — (@bairaagix) February 17, 2022 a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MaAn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MaAn pic.twitter.com/0ZVTVXntOx— Dr.Pallavi Tari (@pallavitari) February 17, 2022

This is a friendly reminder that #Anupamaa has a better love life than you do#MaAn #MaAnConfession pic.twitter.com/rcCDfp1isi — Bewakoof (@bewakoof) February 17, 2022

“jaisi hoon waisi hoon” and she is ok as she is in front of him I love them just this way, raw, weird and nervous #anupamaa • #MaAn • #MaAnConfession pic.twitter.com/cY5CkBTLLv — (@bairaagix) February 17, 2022

Heard Somewhere 'people who started crying while expressing their feeling are mst innocent creatures on the earth' n I use to find this statement Bakwas But today the tear drop falling Anu's eyes proof the statement trueShe is mst purest soul in reel+real #Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/VUpiLZI82d — Shriti Karn (@RupShree29) February 17, 2022

