Wow: Anushka Sen bids adieu to Seoul after attending the traditional bell-ringing ceremony; says ‘Il miss you…’!

Anushka has been travelling in Seoul and looks like she has fallen in love with the people and South Korea. She took to her social media handle to bid adieu to Seoul as she departed for India.
Anushka Sen

MUMBAI: Anushka Sen has made quite an achievement in a short span in her career.

Anushka's debut as a child artist began in 2009 with the premiere of the Zee TV series Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli. Anushka is also a social media star and surely knows how to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts. Apart from that, the actress is one fashionista whose style is always on point.

(Also Read: WOW! Anushka Sen on her idea of love: “Everytime I think about love I feel like it should be like a film. It should be very cinematic in my head”

Anushka's latest Instagram posts are nothing but simply stunning where the actress is seen wearing stylish outfits.

The actress was last seen in Hungama Play's Swaanng, and viewers praised her work there. Baal Veer and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are two of the TV programmes and reality shows she has appeared in.

The diva adores exploring different cities and countries around the globe.

The diva is now set to be part of the Korean Entertainment industry.

The young actress was recently invited by the Mayor of Seoul, South Korea to ring the traditional bell. This was the perfect start to the year 2024 for Anushka Sen. The traditional bell-ringing ceremony is something that has a longstanding cultural value and importance.

Anushka has been travelling in Seoul and looks like she has fallen in love with the people and South Korea. She took to her social media handle to bid adieu to Seoul as she departed. She also shared a number of pictures which prove that she thoroughly enjoyed her time and stay there.

(Also Read: Wow! Anushka Sen reveals about her experience on attending prestigious COP28 in the UAE

