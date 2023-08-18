WOW! Anushka Sen on her idea of love: Everytime I think about love I feel like whenever I have a love story, it should be like a film. It should be very cinematic in my head

Anushka Sen talks about her idea of love, shares about her friendship with Siddharth Nigam and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 08/25/2023 - 18:56
Anushka

MUMBAI: Anushka Sen is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen. 

The diva started her small screen career as a child artist and has come a long way. 

The Bong beauty has had several hit TV shows to her credit in the past many years. 

The stunning actress is now all grown up to be a glam diva and has turned into a role model for so many girls. 

She is known for her cuteness and innocence in Sony SAB's show Baal Veer where she played the role of Meher.

The actress was last seen in Colors' popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Before that Anushka was a part of Zee TV's Apna Time Bhi Aayega for a few episodes and later, made an exit. 

Anushka has been away from the small screens ever since then. 

Well, Anushka has achieved a lot in her long career span and is reaching new levels of success. 

Anushka's latest music video with Siddharth Nigam is out and the viewers are loving it.

In one of her recent interviews, Anushka got candid about a lot of things. 

When asked about her views on love and what kind of a person she would be when in love, Anushka said, ''I don't have any experience of it but I would say that feeling is very magical and dreamy for me. I am a Bollywood lover. Everytime I think about love I feel like whenever I have a love story, it should be like a film. It should be very cinematic in my head. I am a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan.''

When asked if she is romantically involved with anyone, Anushka said, ''Siddharth and I have a club which is called the Single's Club. He has just joined me as a co-owner. So, that's pretty much it.''

Anushka is Siddharth Nigam's best friend. 

When asked Anushka to recollect the first time she met him, she said, ''We met for the first time at the comedy show where I was performing. He was one of the guests. We knew each other as actors. It was a comedy show and I had to say something about him as well. He was laughing at it and he took it very sportingly. Then we chatted and also took a picture together. It was hilarious. This was 7 to 8 years back. I was doing Baal Veer that time. Then we met at parties.''

She continued, ''Our friendship blossomed when we did our first music video Gal Kar Ke together which got 400 million views. We got to know each other and also came to know that our vibe matched. We are passionate about our work. As a human being I find Siddharth very fun and easy going which is very rare these days. I can talk to him about anything and I know he won't judge me. In fact, he would give me advice. Our friendship has evolved to that level and it gets stronger.''

Well said, Anushka!

Anushka has starred in shows like Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Baal Veer, Jhansi Ki Rani, Internet Wala Love among others. 

She has also starred in movies like Crazy Kukkad Family and Lihaaf. Anushka also did web shows like Crassh and Swaang. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Anushka Sen Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli Devon Ke Dev Mahadev Baal Veer Jhansi Ki Rani Internet Wala Love Crassh Crazy Kukkad Family Swaang Baalveer TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 08/25/2023 - 18:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa : OMG! Anupama saves Romil from Barkha; give her a stern warning
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Moose Jattana to participate in the show?
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! The concept of Bigg Boss Season 14 of Seniors to be seen in the upcoming season?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Audience Perspective! After winning a National Award, Kriti Sanon should only do meaty roles
MUMBAI : Kriti Sanon started her career in the Hindi film industry with Heropanti. She impressed everyone with her...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Daisy Shah to return back as wild card contestant?
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
WOW! Anushka Sen on her idea of love: Everytime I think about love I feel like whenever I have a love story, it should be like a film. It should be very cinematic in my head
MUMBAI: Anushka Sen is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen. The diva started her small screen career...
Recent Stories
Mimi
Audience Perspective! After winning a National Award, Kriti Sanon should only do meaty roles
Latest Video
Related Stories
LOCK UPP SEASON 2
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Moose Jattana to participate in the show?
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! The concept of Bigg Boss Season 14 of Seniors to be seen in the upcoming season?
Daisy
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Daisy Shah to return back as wild card contestant?
,Dhruv Tara
Siddharth Arora joins Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara as Ranchhod, appearing as Lord Krishna’s human avatar
Twinkle
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Udaariyan actress Twinkle Arora to participate in the show
Vinglish
English Vinglish child actress Navika Kotia to mark her debut as the lead in Zee TV’s family drama Kyunki …Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai