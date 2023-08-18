WOW! Anushka Sen on her idea of love: Everytime I think about love I feel like whenever I have a love story, it should be like a film. It should be very cinematic in my head

MUMBAI: Anushka Sen is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen.

The diva started her small screen career as a child artist and has come a long way.

The Bong beauty has had several hit TV shows to her credit in the past many years.

The stunning actress is now all grown up to be a glam diva and has turned into a role model for so many girls.

She is known for her cuteness and innocence in Sony SAB's show Baal Veer where she played the role of Meher.

The actress was last seen in Colors' popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Before that Anushka was a part of Zee TV's Apna Time Bhi Aayega for a few episodes and later, made an exit.

Anushka has been away from the small screens ever since then.

Well, Anushka has achieved a lot in her long career span and is reaching new levels of success.

Anushka's latest music video with Siddharth Nigam is out and the viewers are loving it.

In one of her recent interviews, Anushka got candid about a lot of things.

When asked about her views on love and what kind of a person she would be when in love, Anushka said, ''I don't have any experience of it but I would say that feeling is very magical and dreamy for me. I am a Bollywood lover. Everytime I think about love I feel like whenever I have a love story, it should be like a film. It should be very cinematic in my head. I am a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan.''

When asked if she is romantically involved with anyone, Anushka said, ''Siddharth and I have a club which is called the Single's Club. He has just joined me as a co-owner. So, that's pretty much it.''

Anushka is Siddharth Nigam's best friend.

When asked Anushka to recollect the first time she met him, she said, ''We met for the first time at the comedy show where I was performing. He was one of the guests. We knew each other as actors. It was a comedy show and I had to say something about him as well. He was laughing at it and he took it very sportingly. Then we chatted and also took a picture together. It was hilarious. This was 7 to 8 years back. I was doing Baal Veer that time. Then we met at parties.''

She continued, ''Our friendship blossomed when we did our first music video Gal Kar Ke together which got 400 million views. We got to know each other and also came to know that our vibe matched. We are passionate about our work. As a human being I find Siddharth very fun and easy going which is very rare these days. I can talk to him about anything and I know he won't judge me. In fact, he would give me advice. Our friendship has evolved to that level and it gets stronger.''

Well said, Anushka!

Anushka has starred in shows like Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Baal Veer, Jhansi Ki Rani, Internet Wala Love among others.

She has also starred in movies like Crazy Kukkad Family and Lihaaf. Anushka also did web shows like Crassh and Swaang.

