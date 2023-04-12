Wow! Anushka Sen represents India and lends voice for climate change at the Global Stage of COP28 UAE

MUMBAI: Is there anything that Anushka Sen can’t do? Well, not really! As a well kept surprise to her fans, the global star of India now has yet another feather added to her hat as she is attending COP28 UAE, the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai.

Also read - Kya Baat Hai! Apart from acting now Anushka Sen ventures into This New profession; read to know what she's up to

And, the cherry on the cake is that she performed and sang for the first time at a global platform, representing India along with other talented individuals. A proud moment for the nation as the global star showcases yet another talent of hers, in the presence of global leaders and change-makers.

Also read - WOW! Anushka Sen on her idea of love: “Everytime I think about love I feel like it should be like a film. It should be very cinematic in my head”

Sharing pictures the a special feeling on her story, Sen shares, “Today was such a special day! I had the opportunity to represent India at the United Nations Cop28 UAE Event! Met all these talented singers/performers from around the world wihh th whom I shared such a big stage; such amazing personalities! We all have performed a song together for Climate Change! 1st time singing at such a special and big platform. Really grateful for this opportunity. Thank you @unitednations @cop28uaeofficial ???” Anushka Sen said in her post. Check it out here:

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life