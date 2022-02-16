WOW! Anushka Sen to star in the upcoming movie 'Dhoom 4'? Details Inside!

MUMBAI: Anushka Sen is one of the most popular TV actresses on the small screen and has a number of hit shows to her credit. The actress gained fame at a very young age and won our hearts with her talent.

Anushka is a social media star and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Apart from that, the actress is a fashionista whose style game is always on point.

She has been in the industry since childhood and has been a part of many projects. She has come up the hard way. She began her career when she was just four years old.

Anushka often takes to Social media to share snippets of her life and to keep her fans updated. Anushka recently shared a bunch of pictures, from her recent trip to snowy paradise. She also shared a video of herself riding a snow bike and put the track of Dhoom on it. And fans immediately responded to it, that Anushka should be cast in 'Dhoom 4', Take a look at the reel here:

Anushka began her career as a child actor in 2009 with Zee TV's serial Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli. In the year, her first music video Humko hai Aasha was released. In 2012, she became popular playing the character of Meher in the TV serial Baal Veer. In 2015, she appeared in the Bollywood film Crazy Cukkad Family.

She has acted in TV serials Internet Wala Love and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.

She was Last seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, She was also the youngest contestant on the show.

