Wow! Anushka Sen's father gives her a SPECIAL SURPRISE on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: Every year, the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi fly down to various destinations to commence the shoot of the stunt based reality show.

With Rohit Shetty back as the host, the season will see Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood and Sourabh Raj Jain as contestants. The entire team has flown down to Cape Town to shoot the reality TV show.

We all are currently seeing what a blast the entire team is having on the sets of the show.

Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya and the other contestants are extremely fond of Anushka Sen! Infact, Rahul went on to say that Anushka is a powerhouse of talent and even gave her a nickname that of a ‘chota packet bada dhamaka’. Well, now Anushka’s father gave a special surprise to Anushka in her hotel room.

Take a look:

We recently reported that Anushka Sen has already shared screen space before with one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? It is none other than Shweta Tiwari. Yes, you heard it right!

Anushka Sen and Shweta Tiwari shared the screen space in SAB TV's show Baalveer season 1. Shweta Tiwari played the role of Mahabhasm Pari on the show while Anushka Sen played the role of Meher.

