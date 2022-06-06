WOW! Appnapan actress Rajshree Thakur has starred in THIS popular fantasy action-comedy Bollywood movie

MUMBAI: Shaadi Mubarak actress Rajshree Thakur is once again set to be back on small screens with her brand new show.

The actress has bagged the lead role in Sony TV's upcoming show Appnapan which is produced by Ekta Kapoor's home banner Balaji Telefilms.

This is Rajshree's first collaboration with Ekta Kapoor and the viewers are looking forward to it.

She will be seen opposite Kasauti Zindagi Kay fame Cezanne Khan.

The viewers are already excited to see Cezanne collaborating with Ekta once again after decades for Appnapan.

Also, they are excited about Rajshree and Cezanne's fresh new pairing.

Well, Rajshree is a seasoned actor who has been a part of the industry for a very long time.

The actress has done so many amazing TV shows in her long career span.

Rajshree has appeared in shows like Saat Phere - Saloni Ka Safar, Sapna Babul Ka - Bidaai, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap and Shaadi Mubarak.

Well, not many are aware that Rajshree also played a brief role in a popular Bollywood movie years ago.

Rajshree was seen in Javed Jaffery starrer film Jajantaram Mamantaram. Yes, you heard it right!

We are sure that a lot of people must have seen the movie but failed to recognize Rajshree.

So, the next time you see the film, do notice the actress.

Rajshree has appeared in selected shows in her long career span but she is still considered one of the top actresses on the small screens.

The actress has proved that she always focuses on quality work which has made her achieve this level of success.

