Wow! Archana Puran Singh shares a sneak peek of The Kapil Sharma Show’s upcoming season's promo shoot

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma show is one of the most popular comedy TV series. The hilarious episodes leave the audience in splits. The show has been entertaining the audience for a long time.


There is no doubt that the show has a massive fan following and people love the excellent hosting by Kapil Sharma and the comedy acts by Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri, Bharti Singh, and Sumona Chakravarti, among others. The show had taken a break for a few months and now it's going to be back on screens very soon. Team member Archana Puran Singh shared a video about the promo shoot.
 

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Akshay Kumar to grace the first episode of the upcoming season?

Taking to social media, Archana Puran Singh shared that she is going for a promo shoot for the entertainment show. She shared that shoot for the show will start very soon and they have already started the shoot for the promo of the show. The actress also offered a sneak peak into the shooting for the promo. She also joked that she has got only one line but she is not able to learn it.

 
In the caption, the actress wrote, “Sneak peek of the promo shoot for @kapilsharmashow Yesss! It's coming back sooooooon in a fresh, new and exciting new avatar! Watch out for more deets !”

 
Take a look below.

According to Pinkvilla’s source, The Kapil Sharma Show will premiere in September. However, the makers haven't decided on a definite date for its return yet. The cast remains the same with Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and Sumona Chakravarti. And Archana Puran Singh will continue to grace the special judge's chair.


What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.


Keep reading this space for more updates.


ALSO READ: Disappointing! After Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar, fans will not be able to see THIS popular comedian in The Kapil Sharma Show, Scroll down to know more


CREDIT:  PINKVILLA

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 19:02

