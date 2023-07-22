Wow! Are Aradhana and Reyansh the new IT couple on TV right now, Fans credit Kushal and Shivangi’s chemsitry for it! Read the full Piece!

Balaji Telefilms is all set to bring a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.
Barsatein

MUMBAI:  Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy. The latest is a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.

So often then not, it happens that audiences appreciate the chemistry between the two leads, when a new show is launched and it takes a little while to create a fandom for the two but it was a different case with Barsatein and Shivangi and Kushal.

The chemistry between the two is palpable even in these few seconds of the first episodes.

From their chemistry, to the love-hate trope, fans have a developed an affinity for Arandhana and Reyansh already. The two have burning the screens up with their chemistry and fans call them #AraNsh with love. 

Fans on twitter have been going into a frenzy over the pure chemistry between the two and we have complied some of the best reactions here:

 

The show has picked up a great pace and is the highest rated fiction show on the channel as of now. Fans are tuning in to see what the story will be like moving forward.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/22/2023 - 22:41

