Wow! Are Aradhana and Reyansh the new IT couple on TV right now, Fans credit Kushal and Shivangi’s chemsitry for it! Read the full Piece!

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy. The latest is a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.

So often then not, it happens that audiences appreciate the chemistry between the two leads, when a new show is launched and it takes a little while to create a fandom for the two but it was a different case with Barsatein and Shivangi and Kushal.

The chemistry between the two is palpable even in these few seconds of the first episodes.

From their chemistry, to the love-hate trope, fans have a developed an affinity for Arandhana and Reyansh already. The two have burning the screens up with their chemistry and fans call them #AraNsh with love.

Fans on twitter have been going into a frenzy over the pure chemistry between the two and we have complied some of the best reactions here:

The reason behind his smile is tht u r single aaru

And that wink though



[ #Barsatein #AraNsh #ShivangiJoshi #KushalTandon ] pic.twitter.com/9jv2rJM1oL — ⁱⁿ ᵐʸ ᵇᵃʳˢᵃᵗᵉⁱⁿ ᵉʳᵃ (@ranjhaaax) July 21, 2023

The show has picked up a great pace and is the highest rated fiction show on the channel as of now. Fans are tuning in to see what the story will be like moving forward.

