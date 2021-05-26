WOW! Arjun Bijlani reveals how Rohit Shetty is the perfect motivator; read more

MUMBAI: Looking at their social media posts, it seems that Arjun Bijlani and his fellow contestants are having a great time while shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (KKK 11) in Cape Town, South Africa. The Golmaal filmmaker has earlier headlined seasons 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10 of the reality show, and has returned to host the eleventh season as well. Arjun Bijlani revealed if Shetty from among all the celebrity contestants of KKK 11 has already found his Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi - here’s what he had to say.

“He has a fair idea about who’s performing the tasks to perfection and who is slightly weak. Whenever there is anyone who is scared to do any task, Rohit Shetty makes sure he motivates them and pumps up their energy levels. He has been a good inspiration for all the contestants. He is the perfect host for a show like this,” says Arjun. Besides the Left Right Left actor, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will also feature celebrities like Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Saurabh Raj Jain, Varun Sood, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli and Vishal Aditya Singh among a few others.

Meanwhile, looking at the ongoing Covid 19 situation, the actor also shared a few suggestions that people can follow to safeguard themselves from Coronavirus. “Stay indoors as much as possible. Don’t go outdoors unless it’s necessary. Wear masks always whenever you’re going out. Try using double masks, and take steam every day at least twice,” suggests Arjun.

