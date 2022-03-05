Wow! Ashnoor Kaur gets a big surprise from her parents on her birthday; details inside

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur, who is known for shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes, is one of the most popular actresses in the television world. The TV star is celebrating her birthday today (May 3).

Ashnoor Kaur, who is known for shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes, is one of the most popular actresses in the television world. She has mesmerized viewers with her acting skills and enjoys a huge fan following.

The TV star is celebrating her birthday today (May 3). The actress, who turns 18 today, recently took to her social media and shared her happiness about receiving a BMW from her parents.

She has not only shared the photos but also an adorable video wherein she took off her car’s cover. She captioned the post as, “Ticked off the 1st thing from my 18th’s bucket list #NewBaby #BirthdayGift Thank you universe, thanks mom-dad… #Grateful #Happy18ToMe.”

On her post, actors like Karan Mehra, Rohan Mehra, Shantanu Maheshwari, Monalisa, Siddharth Nigam, Saurabhi Samriddhi, Jannat Zubair Rahamani, Abhishek Nigam, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Roshni Walia, and Paras Kalnawat showered love on her.

We wish Ashnoor a very happy birthday!

