WOW! Asim does a Michael Jackson

MUMBAI: Asim the first runner up of Bigg Boss season 13, has become a star today. The young lad has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. Post the finale of Bigg Boss his fans went on a rampage as he didn’t win the show, and claimed Siddarth to be a fixed winner.

After coming out the Bigg Boss house Asim has been flooded with offers and has been shooting for music videos and reading a lot of scripts for television and movie projects, he will be soon seen with superstar Jacqueline Fernandez in a music video.

Now we came across a video where Asim does a moon walk, and he does it so brilliantly that the fans have praised him and said he has nailed the Michael Jackson’s step.

Well, it’s commendable to how Asim from being no one has become someday today and as such a massive fan following.

There is no doubt that he gave a tough competition to his competitor Siddarth Shukla.

Check out the video below: