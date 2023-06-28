Wow! Asim Riaz shuts down rumours of break up with his lady love Himanshi Khurana in this special way; read to know more

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons of the show and has the maximum ratings.

One of the reasons the show was very successful was because of the contestants, who gave a lot of content to the show.

Apart from fights, tasks and fun elements, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s adorable chemistry.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Asim and Himanshi’s love story became the talk of the town.

While many are supporting the couple, there has also been a section of fans who weren’t in favour of Himanshi and called it a fake love story.

However, post the show as well, the two maintained their relationship and shut the mouths of many who called them fake.

There were reports doing rounds that the two have broken up and that they aren’t together though there was no confirmation too.

( ALSO READ :Himanshi Khurana reveals Asim Riaz's first reaction after he became the runner-up in BB13

But now Asim shared some photo clicks and gave the credit to his lady love Himanshi Khurana and thus shut the news of his break up.

The actor looks stunning in the photo and the fans are happy that everything is fine between them.

Earlier, Asim and Himanshi have come together in many music videos and fans have loved watching them together.

Well, the fans are happy to see the couple together and they are excited to watch the pair on-screen.

There is no doubt that they are a very adorable couple and give out major couple goals.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : : This is why Asim and Himanshi’s relationship is a special one