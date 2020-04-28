Wow! Avneet Kaur, to star in The Vampire Diaries?

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is an Indian television actress. She has grown from a child actor to an adult actress.

She started her career from a reality show Dance India Dance Little Champs, then Dance K Superstar and then in TV serials Tedhe Hai Par Mere Hai, Savitri, Ek Muthi Asman, etc. She is in the list of top raking young entertainer.

Currently, she is essaying the role of Princess Yasmine in SAB TV's Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She is also called a Tik Tok star.

She has huge fans on the social media platform. She keeps on making Tik Tok videos and keeps entertaining her fans.

Fans are so obsessed with her and they also show their love and affection towards her by hitting a like button and raising a million views on her post, clips, albums, etc.

One of her fan clubs shared an edited photo, where they photoshopped the poster of The Vampire Diaries and they put Avneet on the poster.

Her fans believe that she is the perfect choice to be cast in the series if its ever remade here. Avneet will be perfect to play Nina Dobrev role in the series.

Some have also commented saying that this is the kind of role that Avneet is waiting to do as an actress and she will nail the character.

It’ commendable to see that at such a young age Avneet has created such a huge fan following who believe in her talent and bestow so much love and support on her.

There is no doubt that at such a young age she had achieved so much praise and awards for her performances.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com