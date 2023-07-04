Wow! Ayesha Singh from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin shares clip from a good day spent with a special someone

Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She has also appeared in television shows like Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and Doli Armaano Ki.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 15:58
Ayesha Singh

MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She has also appeared in television shows like Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and Doli Armaano Ki.

Ayesha Singh has been ruling the hearts of fans with her portrayal of Sai and fans have especially loved the way she has played the role of a mother and dealt with the situations.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Ayesha Singh talks about the beginning of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin; says, “When I first reached the office, I was so lost and nervous about performing with Neil sir”

The actress recently posted a reel on her Instagram handle, which shows that she spent a good day with someone really special. Check out the reel below - 

The person tagged in the reel is Ishaan Rajesh Singh, who is the son of the producer of the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

According to our sources, Ayesha and Ishaan happen to be best of friends.

Is Ishaan a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Are Ayesha and Ishaan more than friends? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read - Exclusive! Here's the reason that made Ayesha Singh respect her mother even more, deets inside
    


 

Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Virat Sai Pakhi Samrat Ashwini Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh Aishwarya Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 15:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Twist! Seerat has a plan to ruin Sahiba and Angad's marriage
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Join Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Punit J. Pathak as they bring the house down with ‘Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull' on COLORS
MUMBAI :Giving a new twist to entertainment with a unique blend of fiction and non-fiction, COLORS’ latest offering ‘...
Wow! Ayesha Singh from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin shares clip from a good day spent with a special someone
MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Shocking! Is all well between Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod? As the actress deletes his photos from social media
MUMBAI :In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod have currently won...
Wow! Team Mirzapur reunites at the screening of Jubilee, here is the pictures
MUMBAI: Mirzapur is no doubt one of the most loved web series we have on digital platform, the Season 1 and the season...
Exclusive! Ulka Gupta calls up this person to relive a hilarious incident
MUMBAI: Ulka Gupta rose to fame as a young child star. She made her acting debut in Resham Dankh before playing Saloni'...
Recent Stories
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Exciting! Salman Khan announces the trailer release date of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; fans can't keep calm

Latest Video

Related Stories
Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull
Join Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Punit J. Pathak as they bring the house down with ‘Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull' on COLORS
Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod?
Shocking! Is all well between Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod? As the actress deletes his photos from social media
Ulka Gupta
Exclusive! Ulka Gupta calls up this person to relive a hilarious incident
Meet the real love of Abhinav from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Wow! Meet the real love of Abhinav from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
JANNAT / FAISU
Lovely! Fans celebrate the anniversary of the beginning of Faisu and Jannat’S friendship
Gaurika Sharma
Gaurika Sharma roped in to play titular role in 'Shravani'