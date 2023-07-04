Wow! Ayesha Singh from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin shares clip from a good day spent with a special someone

MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She has also appeared in television shows like Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and Doli Armaano Ki.

Ayesha Singh has been ruling the hearts of fans with her portrayal of Sai and fans have especially loved the way she has played the role of a mother and dealt with the situations.

The actress recently posted a reel on her Instagram handle, which shows that she spent a good day with someone really special. Check out the reel below -

The person tagged in the reel is Ishaan Rajesh Singh, who is the son of the producer of the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

According to our sources, Ayesha and Ishaan happen to be best of friends.

