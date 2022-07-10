WOW! Before Ayushi Khurana, Ajooni fame Shoaib Ibrahim romanced these popular television divas

Shoaib and Ayushi's pairing has created magic on-screen, the talented and experienced actor has had a similar kind of chemistry with all his co-stars in his previous shows.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 10/07/2022 - 16:29
WOW! Before Ayushi Khurana, Ajooni fame Shoaib Ibrahim romanced these popular television divas

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim made a smashing comeback with his new show Ajooni which was launched a few months ago. 

The show airs on Star Bharat and it is working wonders ever since then. Ajooni had recently completed 50 episodes and the entire team celebrated this special occasion.  

The show also stars newbie Ayushi Khurana in the lead role opposite Shoaib.

Fans are in love with Shoaib and Ayushi's fresh on-screen pairing. 

The show is doing great and fans are loving how the storyline is progressing. 

Also read-Ajooni: Amazing! Ajooni fights back against Dolly, the latter is taken aback

While Shoaib and Ayushi's pairing has created magic on-screen, the talented and experienced actor has had a similar kind of chemistry with all his co-stars in his previous shows. 

So, let's take a look at the actresses whom Shoaib romanced on-screen before Ayushi:

1. Amrapali Dubey in Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein

This was his debut show and the actor was paired with Amrapali. Fans loved their on-screen jodi. 

2. Dipika Kakar in Sasural Simar Ka 

They were one of the most loved jodis of small screens. Fans are still fond of their on-screen pairing. 

3. Surbhi Jyoti in Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai

Shoaib and Surbhi looked great together on-screen in this popular show and fans loved them. 

4. Yesha Rughani in Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey

Yesha and Shoaib's fresh new pairing worked wonders and fans were in love with them.

So, whose jodi with Shoaib did you like the most? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Also read-Ajooni: Oh No! Dolly locks the room and leaves Ajooni suffocating

Star Bharat ajooni Shoaib Ibrahim Ayushi Khurana Pankaj Dheer Seema Pandey Jairoop Jeevan TellyChakkar Dipika Kakar Ibrahim Saba Ibrahim
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 10/07/2022 - 16:29

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
SURPRISING! Before Dheeraj Dhoopar, these top television actors were offered Sherdil Shergill
MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently seen in Colors' newly launched drama series Sherdil Shergill.  The actor is...
Imlie 2: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! The netizens feel the show is following the path of the film Mujhse Dosti Karoge; express disappointment
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes...
How To Get Free Instagram Likes With MegaFamous
MUMBAI: The most liked photo on Instagram is that of an egg. The post has over 55 million likes. While you may not have...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! MC Stan gets the highest votes whereas Sajid Khan gets the least votes for elimination
MUMBAI : The new season of Bigg Boss has begun and the audience has given thumbs up to the show already the contestants...
Anupamaa: OOPS! Dolly just busted Vanraj's secret
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Revealed! Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 all set to premiere on October 9th, will stream on Disney+Hotstar for 24 hours
MUMBAI : It is the moment all Bigg Boss Tamil fans have been waiting for and it is finally here. Bigg Boss has been one...
RECENT STORIES
Oh No! Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ lands in a controversy over a poster; an animation studio claims the design to be a duplicati
Oh No! Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ lands in a controversy over a poster; an animation studio claims the design to be a duplication