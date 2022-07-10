WOW! Before Ayushi Khurana, Ajooni fame Shoaib Ibrahim romanced these popular television divas

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim made a smashing comeback with his new show Ajooni which was launched a few months ago.

The show airs on Star Bharat and it is working wonders ever since then. Ajooni had recently completed 50 episodes and the entire team celebrated this special occasion.

The show also stars newbie Ayushi Khurana in the lead role opposite Shoaib.

Fans are in love with Shoaib and Ayushi's fresh on-screen pairing.

The show is doing great and fans are loving how the storyline is progressing.

While Shoaib and Ayushi's pairing has created magic on-screen, the talented and experienced actor has had a similar kind of chemistry with all his co-stars in his previous shows.

So, let's take a look at the actresses whom Shoaib romanced on-screen before Ayushi:

1. Amrapali Dubey in Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein

This was his debut show and the actor was paired with Amrapali. Fans loved their on-screen jodi.

2. Dipika Kakar in Sasural Simar Ka

They were one of the most loved jodis of small screens. Fans are still fond of their on-screen pairing.

3. Surbhi Jyoti in Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai

Shoaib and Surbhi looked great together on-screen in this popular show and fans loved them.

4. Yesha Rughani in Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey

Yesha and Shoaib's fresh new pairing worked wonders and fans were in love with them.

So, whose jodi with Shoaib did you like the most? Tell us in the comments.

