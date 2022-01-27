WOW! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Disha Parmar aka Priya's abode has LAVISHNESS written all over it

MUMBAI: The actress made a comeback with Ekta Kapoor's hit show's second season and the viewers have simply loved it.

Well, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is special for the viewers for another reason as it marked the reunion of Disha and Nakuul Mehta who had earlier starred in Star Plus' Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

And now, Disha has become a household name and she is simply being lauded for her fine performance.

Well, we all know that Disha is a social media star and extremely active on her Instagram account.

She keeps sharing amazing pictures and videos straight from the sets of the show which are pure delight.

Celebrities often share pictures from their personal life and sometimes, we do get a glimpse of their beautiful house.

Disha resides in a posh apartment in Mumbai city. The actress has often shared pictures where we have got a sneak peek in her lavish abode.

So, let's take a look at Disha's beautiful house which is not only filled with luxury but also reflects her personality.

Well, Disha has definitely got a great taste and her apartment pictures are proof.

