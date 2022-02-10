WOW! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s Priya aka Disha Parmar is considered to be the new princess in the Disney world!

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently witnessing a high voltage drama.

Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series is constantly leaving the viewers hooked to the screens with its interesting twists and turns in the story.

Disha Parmar who plays the lead role of Priya Ram Kapoor in the show shared a story where it turns out that she is the best fit for portraying one of the character from Disney world. Don't believe take a look at this video below.

Check out the video

Doesn't she look super adorable in the video? Fans are very much excited to see her as the Disney princess one day.

In the current track, we see that Krisha finds a compartment in the box and uses a key to open it. She looks at the papers and says this must be it. She takes the papers from there. Daksh smirks and says I hid these papers for years. He says these papers will benefit me. The lawyer tells Devraj that you couldn’t present the papers so we have to divide the property among all family members. Jaya says this is wrong. Kach says he has lost the battle so you can’t do anything. Devraj asks her to just sign the papers. Krisha is running with the papers but recalls how Devraj said to stay out of it. She calls him but he doesn’t pick up the call. She says I have to stop them.

