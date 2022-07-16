WOW! This Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star was a part of the popular 90s show Just Mohabbat

Just Mohabbat starred Vatsal Seth in the lead role followed by Aditya Kapadia, Chandana Sharma, Jennifer Kotwal, Ashok Lokhande, Kavita Kapoor, Tanvi Sharma, Ravi Baswani, and Karanvir Bohra among others who played supporting roles. 

MUMBAI : Television content has changed a lot with time over the years. 

There are several television shows that are still classic and will always remain special for the viewers. 

The 90s era was at its peak when a lot of great TV shows were produced. 

Just Mohabbat is one of them which is still popular among a lot of people. 

Well, not many are aware that one of the popular actors of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was also a part of the show. 

Alefia Kapadia who is playing the role of Sara Sood in the show was also a part of this show. 

The actress played the role of Pia Malhotra in the show. 

Here's a throwback promo of the show which will take you down memory lane:

 

 

Well, we are sure that you all must be feeling nostalgic seeing this promo. 

On the work front, Alefia has done shows like Daaman, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Hamari Sister Didi, Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali, Satrangi Sasural, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Brahmarakshas... Jaag Utha Shaitan, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Prithvi Vallabh - Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi, and Kaal Bhairav Rahasya Season 2.

