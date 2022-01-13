Wow! BALH 2's Shivina aka Sneha Namanandi gives a sneak peek of Nakuul Mehta aka Ram's birthday party

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment TV’s popular show ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ is gearing up for an interesting twist and drama. Ram and Priya's life seems to bring a new twist to the show.

Actress Sneha Namanandi plays the role of Shivina Kapoor, Ram Kapoor's stepsister in the show. She has by now become everyone's favorite and fans love her style and performances. Ram played by Nakuul Mehta is back on the set after recovering from Coronavirus. Shivina has shared a sneak peek of Ram's birthday party on set.

Check out the video:

Fans are crazy about his stellar performance and his charming personality and are happy to see him back on the set after being recovered from Covid 19 virus.

The upcoming episode will see Priya’s romantic birthday gift for Ram.

Will Ram love the gift? And most importantly will he ever come to know that Priya planned the birthday surprise and not Vedika.

It would be interesting to see what happens next in the show.

