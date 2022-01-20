WOW! Balika Vadhu's Anand and Anandi Aka Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai's 'Luv Letter'! Check It Out!

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi has been ruling hearts in Television for a long time now First as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and now she has taken on the role of an iconic role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu.

Fans are loving Shivangi as Anandi, and they don't forget to shower love on her and they are also loving her chemistry with Randeep Rai who plays Anand.

The actors of the show usually post a lot of Behind scenes and treat the fans to sneak peeks and glimpses of the show, and Fans have been really waiting for more Anand and Anandi pictures, And Shivangi has fulfilled all our wishes, she recently posted a reel with Randeep on Kanika Kapoor's song 'Luv Letter' dressed up in Rajasthani folk clothes,

Take a look at the reel here:

Meanwhile on the show, Bhairavi also ousts Anandi from the house when Maadi Baa insults Anand.

And that's when Anandi leaves alone to live her new life.

Anandi's new journey becomes interesting when she turns to get a job and she actually manages to get the dancer job.

However, Anandi’s life ahead is still filled with challenges as Jigar has determined to not let her earn any money. That way she won’t be able to fight the divorce case.

