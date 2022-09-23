WOW! Banni Chow: Banni and Yuvan aka YuvAnni Share the Stage for the First Time in the Show

MUMBAI: The TV show Banni Chow Home Delivery is gaining great attention and popularity. The story's premise is that Banni is a tough delivery lady who makes a living by doing door-to-door food deliveries. She settles for marrying Yuvan, a mentally challenged man she first takes to be a friend, as a compromise. Her transformation as a result of this marriage is the central theme of this narrative. Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta played the main characters on small screens when the series premiered a few months ago.

Earlier we have seen Banni learns the truth when the old couple narrates Agastya Kapoor’s kindness. When Banni realizes Agastya was just trying to help the old couple and sell balloons, Banni realizes her mistake and she wants to rectify the same. Hence, Banni takes Yuvaan alone to meet Agastya, whereas Agastya wants his time alone as he was insulted by his father a lot. Therefore, Banni takes the same idea when she makes the video recording and apologizes for his mistake with Yuvaan.

We also see that Agastya is impressed by this video and reaches Banni’s house and they decide to be cordial with each other.

The show has an ardent fan following and the fans of the show are always on the look out for fun behind the scenes and new promos and sometimes the stars of the show also reshare. Ulka Gupta who plays the role of Banni reshared a couple of behind the scenes photos of an upcoming promo and it has got the fans really excited.

Check out the photo here:

Meanwhile on the show, as Yuvan will be dancing with Mona, she won’t be able to keep her balance and fall. As everyone will look at this and laugh at Mona, she will refuse to dance with Yuvan. The crew will plead to Mona, promising to pay more but Mona will straightaway say no as she doesn't want to end up injuring herself. As she leaves, the crew asks how will they complete the shoot and just then, Yuvan points out that they have a girl he can dance with. Yohan points out at Banni and everyone starts to wonder.

Finally, Banni agrees to dance with Yuvan but shockingly, one of Agastya’s friends comes to Yuvan and shows him how he replaced Yuvan’s meds with something else. Agastya is only doing this to prove himself right to his father.

Will Yuvan be able to control himself without his medications?

