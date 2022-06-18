WOW! Banni Chow Home Delivery's Banni leaves this costar smitten by her charm, Check out

The wedding preparations begin in the house and Hemant announces that the engagement will happen by next week. 

Banni

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit series, including Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye and Barrister Babu, Meet.  And soon, Banni Chow Home Delivery has already made its mark in the short span of time.

In this video we see that  Ulka aka Banni compliments her co-star 
Yuvan aka Pravisht Mishra. However, his reaction has caught the eyes of viewers leaving them in the laughter ride.
Take a look at their gunny banter in this video.

Check out the video   

We already saw how Malini has proved Banni bad in the eyes of everyone and doing so has also managed to convince Devraj of Niyati and Yuvaan’s alliance. The wedding preparations begin in the house and Hemant announces that the engagement will happen by next week. 

