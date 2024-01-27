Wow! Barsaatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka's last episode: Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi's memorable kiss scene graces Times Square as the show bids adieu

MUMBAI: It has been confirmed that Barsaatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka will not be returning to television after weeks of uncertainty. Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon are the main cast members of the show, which Sony Entertainment Television has chosen to terminate.

Following the completion of the Barsatein filming, Shivangi Joshi wrote a moving statement on social media. She conveyed her appreciation to Ekta Kapoor for providing her with the Aradhana role. The actress from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wrote, "Today we conclude this beautiful journey, our last shoot day for Barsaatein, a show that will always remain close to our heart. We are grateful for every cast and crew member who came together to make the magic happen and most importantly all of you, bas yunhi aapke pyaar ki barsaatein hamesha barkaraar rahe."

In addition, Shivangi praised her co-star Kushal Tandon for being a 'incredible partner'. "Thankyou @therealkushaltandon for being an incredible partner in this journey. And lastly, the lady with unparalleled vision and grit and determination. Thank you for everything @ektarkapoor Ma'am."

Credit- Filmibeat