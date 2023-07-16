Wow! Barsatein leads Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi’s education qualifications will surprise you

Shivangi Joshi

MUMBAI:  Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has created a wave of excitement amongst viewers. Set against the backdrop of a newsroom, this love story explores the clash of two headstrong individuals – Reyansh (played Kushal Tandon) and Aradhana (played by Shivangi Joshi), who find themselves entwined in a complex web of emotions.

Here’s the educational qualifications of the lead actors of the Ekta Kapoor show;

Shivangi was Born on May 18, 1998, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. She is well known for playing the role of Naira in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She completed her schooling from Pine Hall School in Dehradun and later completed her graduation in BA from her hometown. She wanted to be an actress from a young age and today has a net worth of Rs 37 crores. 

Kushal was born on 28 March 1985 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He completed his schooling from Scindia School in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and did his graduation from Hans Raj College in New Delhi. He established himself as a model before becoming a successful actor on TV. 

His net worth is reportedly Rs 10-20 crores but there is no confirmation on the figure.

