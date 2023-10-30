Wow! Bhaglakshmi's Rohit Suchanti's achieves this milestone, check it out

Rohit’s fans are always eager to see every post of his and simply love his reels with his Bhagya Lakshmi co-star Aishwarya Khare. Rohit has now achieved a great milestone on social media.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 16:00
Rohit Suchanti

MUMBAI : Rohit Suchanti has come a long way in his career. Rohit Suchanti is currently impressing the viewers with his amazing performance as Rishi Oberoi in Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi. The actor is paired opposite Aishwarya Khare in the popular drama series. Fans simply love their chemistry and the ripping storyline of the show. 

ALSO READ:Bhagyalakshmi: OMG! Lakshmi risks her life to save Neelam

Rohit’s fans are always eager to see every post of his and simply love his reels with his Bhagya Lakshmi co-star Aishwarya Khare. Rohit has now achieved a great milestone on social media. He has got a whopping 1 Million followers! Yes you heard it right! Rohit even posted a picture on his social media page. Check it out;

Rohit has been part of many other popular and hit shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, among many others.

Also Read-Bhagya Lakshmi: Major Twist! Balwinder Tricks Malishka with the Wrong Pen Drive

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Bhagya Lakshmi Zee TV Aishwarya Khare Rohit Suchanti Munira Kudrati Smita Bansal Aman Gandhi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 16:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOW! Chand Jalne Laga fame Kanika Mann's throwback audition video will leave you awestruck with her talent
MUMBAI : Kanika Maan is best known for her roles in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Rocky Mental, and Amrika My Dream.She...
Wow! Is Ananya Pandey celebrating birthday with Aditya Roy Kapur in Maldives?, here what the actress shared
MUMBAI : Actress Ananya Panday is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the industry, she is...
Wow! Bhaglakshmi's Rohit Suchanti's achieves this milestone, check it out
MUMBAI : Rohit Suchanti has come a long way in his career. Rohit Suchanti is currently impressing the viewers with his...
Exciting! Shark Tank India 3: Judge Anupam Mittal Share glimpse with fellow Sharks; Says 'Still working 70 Hours'
MUMBAI : The third season of Shark Tank India is scheduled to premiere in 2019, and the makers have given viewers a...
Vanshaj: Finally! Vidur reveals Shobhana killed Prem
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Kavya: Oh No! Kavya and Adhiraj face challenges, Gets trapped in Kammo’s plan, Angry villagers gather in protest
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Recent Stories
Ananya Pandey
Wow! Is Ananya Pandey celebrating birthday with Aditya Roy Kapur in Maldives?, here what the actress shared
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kanika Mann
WOW! Chand Jalne Laga fame Kanika Mann's throwback audition video will leave you awestruck with her talent
Shark Tank India 3
Exciting! Shark Tank India 3: Judge Anupam Mittal Share glimpse with fellow Sharks; Says 'Still working 70 Hours'
BIGG BOSS
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel get into a heated argument as the latter warns Abhishek to stay away from Isha asks him to stop playing with Isha’s mind and makes it clear that he is her boyfriend
Tannaz
Exclusive! Tannaz Irani bags Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Fahmaan Khan
Exclusive! I realized that I have a knack of directing and was inclined towards learning all what goes behind the camera: Fahmaan Khan
Bigg Boss Season 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Only three contestants nominated for this week; one of them to say “Goodbye” this weekend