Wow! Bhaglakshmi's Rohit Suchanti's achieves this milestone, check it out

MUMBAI : Rohit Suchanti has come a long way in his career. Rohit Suchanti is currently impressing the viewers with his amazing performance as Rishi Oberoi in Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi. The actor is paired opposite Aishwarya Khare in the popular drama series. Fans simply love their chemistry and the ripping storyline of the show.

ALSO READ:Bhagyalakshmi: OMG! Lakshmi risks her life to save Neelam

Rohit’s fans are always eager to see every post of his and simply love his reels with his Bhagya Lakshmi co-star Aishwarya Khare. Rohit has now achieved a great milestone on social media. He has got a whopping 1 Million followers! Yes you heard it right! Rohit even posted a picture on his social media page. Check it out;

Rohit has been part of many other popular and hit shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, among many others.

Also Read-Bhagya Lakshmi: Major Twist! Balwinder Tricks Malishka with the Wrong Pen Drive

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

