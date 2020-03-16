Wow! Bhagya Lakshmi fame Aishwarya Khare will take you on a nostalgic ride, Here's why

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

In this video we see that, Aishwarya Khare who plays the lead role in the show, is singing the title song of the famous cartoon 'Doraemon'. It will definitely take you on a nostalgic ride. Take a look at the video right away to dive into intense nostalgia and reminisce about your precious childhood.

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Lakshmi and Malishka have a dance competition, where Lakshmi saves Malishka from injuring herself but no one cares for her.

However, Rishi cares about her but when Malishka provokes him, he decides to humiliate Lakshmi and mocks her in the engagement, which makes her furious and she slaps him.

Let's see what happens in the upcoming track.

