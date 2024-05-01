wow! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti shares the new promo of the show and it will leave you intrigued, watch video

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and it's among the top ten shows when it comes to the BARC ratings. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in lead roles. Their chemistry is loved by one and all and they are considered one of the most loved on-screen couples. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and the characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

Rohit ha a massive fan following on social media and the handsome actor has now delighted his fans and shared the latest promo of his show Bhagya Lakshmi. We see it is Neelam Oberoi’s birthday and when she goes to cut the cake the chandelier is about to fall on her but Lakhmi luckily saves her and pushes her away.

Malishka meanwhile will instigate Rishi that Lakshmi is the reason for his mom’s troubles and putting her life in danger. Sharing the promo, Rohit wrote, “Keep watching Bhagyalakshmi”

Check out the promo here;

