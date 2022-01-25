Wow! Bhagyalakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare Aka Lakshmi is all hearts for her ‘Humdard’!

MUMBAI: In the Zee TV series Bhagyalakshmi, Lakshmi's marriage to an affluent businessman, Rishi Oberoi, takes her life in an unexpected direction. She feels betrayed, however, when she discovers the truth. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and is loved by the fans

Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare star in the leading roles in Bhagyalakshmi on Zee TV. They are also joined by a stellar cast including Uday Tikekar, Sooraj Thapar, Smita Bansal, Aman Gandhi, Maera Mishra, and many more.

On their social media handles, the actors of the show often share behind-the-scenes pictures from their shoots, fun banter with co-stars, etc as well as sneak peeks at what audiences can expect from the show.

The cast of the show shares a great bond off-screen and is often seen having fun and posting pictures with each other as well.

Aishwarya Khare who plays Lakshmi in the show, Posted a very sweet appreciation post for Aman Gandhi who plays Ayush Chopra in the show who also happens to be Lakshmi’s Sister Shalini’s love interest.

Khare and Aman are really good friends and share a really fun equation. Aishwarya took to Instagram to upload an appreciation post for Aman Gandhi, she captioned the post as “Appreciation post for this guy.

.Kyunki tu mera humdard hai @gandhi_aman_”

Aman replied to the lovely post with a hilarious comment, “and just for the record people, not competitive about teeth there, not at all, and with her? No chance.. it’s just Aishwarya’s impact on people around her maybe.”

How sweet is their bond, fans are loving the friendship between Aishwarya and Aman.

Meanwhile, a lot of twists and turns are happening in the Life of Lakshmi and Rishi and their relationship is getting a little complicated.

