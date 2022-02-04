WOW! Bhagyalakshmi’s Rishi and Lakshmi aka #RishMi achieve this milestone!

MUMBAI: 'Bhagyalakshmi,' a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed.

Bhagyalakshmi, a Zee TV show starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, is one of the channel's most popular shows.

The actors who play Rishi and Lakhsmi, Rohit and Aishwarya, have an unmistakable off-screen bond; they frequently post a lot of fun banter between the cast members on social media.

And it seems like the audiences love their chemistry, they have given them the name of #RishMI. Yesterday Rohit Suchnati took to Instagram to thank all of the fans of the show, commemorating 6 months since it began.

The fans showered with a lot of love and a lot of cakes and gifts, the duo was grateful for the fans and thanked them with all their heart. He said he was also Missing Aishwarya Khare that day since she was not shooting.

The gifts from the fans were stunning, take a look here:

We have seen that currently in the show, things are not going to be easy for Lakshmi as destiny confronts her with Rishi and Malishka on the first day of her job.

Malishka then pretends that she wants to show the necklace to Rishi and when she opens the box in front of him, he tells that the box is empty, Malishka pretends to be shocked and starts screaming at the manager accusing people that her necklace has been stolen and she doubts that it was one of the staff members who had an eye on her necklace wanting to get everyone's bag checked.

