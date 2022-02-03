WOW! Bhagyalakshmi’s Smita Bansal joins ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi?

MUMBAI: 'Bhagyalakshmi,' a Zee TV show, tells the storey of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed.

Bhagyalakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, is one of Zee TV's most popular shows. Uday Tikekar, Sooraj Thapar, and Smita Bansal are among the veteran and acclaimed actors in the cast.

It's common for actors to post behind-the-scenes photos from their shoots on social media in order to keep in touch with their co-stars and give fans a taste of what to expect from the show.

In the show, Smita Bansal plays Rishi's mother, Neelam Oberoi who will do everything to keep her son safe. Smita has been a part of many iconic shows and is a very well known name and face to the Indian audiences. Smita bansal shared a BTS in which she is introducing the cast almost in like an iconic ‘Kyunki Saas bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Way. And that is what fans had to say that it seems like Smita is part of the ‘Kyunk’.

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile on the show Neelam is very stressed because Lakshmi has gone out of Rishi’s life and she doesn’t know what to do.

In the upcoming episodes we see that , Rishi is feeling guilty that he is the reason behind Lakshmi's sadness, that he has wiped away Lakshmi's smile away , the spirit she had.

Maliskha realizes that Rishi does not only respect Lakshmi and Cares for her but he is also in love with her. she is furious and looking for ways to create a distance between them .

She calls Karishma and tells her whatever is happening between Rishi and Lakshmi, Kraushma tells her that she now, needs to shred Lakshmi's image that's the only way she can get Lakshmi away from Rishi.

She tells to get Lakshmi accused in a false Jewelry theft case , that if she accuses lakshmi of theft she will be humiliated and everybody will loose respect for her.

Malishka does exactly that, she steals some jewelry and plants it in Lakhshmi's Bag.

