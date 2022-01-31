WOW! Bhagyalakshmi's Rishi aka Rohit Suchanti and Maddam Sir's Haseena aka Gulki Joshi achieve THIS milestone!

MUMBAI: Ravi Mahashabde, MUMBAI: Actors and artists are people who thrive on love and attention from the fans. It's the fans and followers that help them grow and reach levels of fame and all fans want is more interaction and to feel like they need to know what is going on.

And Instagram is a great medium for these actors to connect with their fans. And when they achieve a certain milestone on the social media landscape

ALSO READ:OMG! Bhagyalakshmi: Lakshmi finds out about Rishi and Malishka's marriage! Malishka lashes out at Lakshmi!

and two beloved stars of the Television industry Rohit Suchnati aka Rishi Oberoi of Bhagyalakshmi and Gulki Joshi aka S.H.O Haseena Malik on Sab TV have achieved certain milestones of hitting Half a million followers on Instagram.

Rohit Suchnati who plays the lead role of Rishi Oberoi on Ekta Kapoor's 'Bhagyalaskhsmi' made his Debut with MTV's Warrior High and then went on the act on multiple shows like ' Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya' and 'Shaddi Mubarak', is often seen sharing his reel life with fans and followers.

And Gulki Joshi plays the role of Haseena Malik in Maddam Sir which is a very popular series on SAB TV about four female cops. And the troubles and hilarity around it.

Both these Actors hit half a million followers mark on Instagram today and took to the site to thank all of their followers and fans for all the love and support.

Take a look at the Pictures:

BhagyaLakshmi airs on Zee TV and stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. And is produced by Ekta Kapoor and is quite popular among the viewers.

And Maddam Sir, stars Gulki Joshi, Bhavika Sharma, Yukti Kapoor, Sonali Naik, and Rahil Azam and airs on SAB TV.

For More Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: OMG! Bhagyalaskhmi: Astrologer predicts Rishi Death, Neelam is worried! Will she bring Lakshmi Back?

MADARI, Bombay Velvet, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns