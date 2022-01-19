WOW! Bhagyalakshmi's Rishi and Lakshmi aka Rohit and Aishwarya are hard at work in these Behind The Scenes! Check It Out!

MUMBAI: ‘Bhagyalakshmi’ on Zee TV is a story about Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and is always amongst the top shows.

Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare star in the leading roles in Bhagyalakshmi on Zee TV. They are also joined by a stellar cast including Uday Tikekar, Sooraj Thapar, and Smita Bansal.

On their social media handles, the actors of the show often share behind-the-scenes pictures from their shoots, fun banter with co-stars, etc.

As well as a sneak peeks at what audiences can expect from the show.

Smita Bansal who plays the role of Neelam Oberoi took to Instagram to share some behind the scenes. The cast of Bhagyalskhmi is seen hard at work as they rehearse scenes with director Muzammil Desai. Everybody looks so sincere especially Aishwarya and Rohit as they look on with keen attention.

Take a Look at the Photo :