WOW! Bharti Singh inspired Diljit Dosanjh to do films; here's what he said

MUMBAI: Diljit Dosanjh knows how to entertain his fans and keep them hooked to his social media account. The popular Punjabi singer-actor recently did an Instagram Live to celebrate the success of his film Honsla Rakh with fans.

During the Live, Diljit tried to add Bharti Singh to interact with her. The comedian was unfortunately busy with the shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show. This made Diljit tell his viewers that Bharti is his favourite actress. He also called Kapil Sharma 'the pride of Punjab'.

Talking about Bharti, Diljit said, "Bharti Ji is my favourite actress. I had seen her show in Amritsar. She had called for a 'kofta' dish. I became a fan of hers after watching the play. I had never seen theatre before and never watched someone perform live. I used to only sing. I had never thought of films. But after her performance, people were really happy. And it made me think of doing films myself."

Not just Bharti Singh, a lot of fans asked Diljit about Shehnaaz Gill, who also featured in the film with him. He informed everyone that Shehnaaz is in Mumbai right now. He added that he hasn't got a chance to talk to her after the release of the film but he'd do it soon.

Post Sidharth's demise, it is Shehnaaz' first outing onscreen and one that has made fans cheer loudly for her. The actress had made a few rare appearances prior to the release of the film. It was mainly for the shoot of a promotional song and a couple of interviews.

