Wow! Bharti Singh opens up about Suneil Shetty's surprising emotional side; Says ‘Bilkul nariyal hote hain na…’

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh is someone who tells her followers of everything that goes on in her life. Together with her producer-husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, she manages a YouTube channel where they share entertaining vlogs.

(Also read: Exclusive: Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa return as the hosts of Dance Deewane 4!)

A recent video that was posted to Bharti and Haarsh's Life of Limbachiyaa's (LOL) channel shows the laughter queen starting the filming of Dance Deewane 4, an upcoming dance reality show. Bharti revealed how passionate Suniel Shetty is while discussing her experience on set. Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel will be judging the program together.

Ek Nayi Shuruaat is the name of Bharti Singh's most recent vlog (A fresh beginning). It starts with Bharti getting ready for Dance Deewane Season 4's first day of filming. She gets dressed up in ethnic attire with a magenta hue and then introduces the crew to the audience. The comedian admits that because of her busy schedule on set, she barely gets time for a meal.

Bharti Singh appears to have teary eyes in one of the frames. Fans will see her become emotional every time Dance Deewane is broadcast, she assures them. She continues by saying she's seen Suniel Shetty's emotional side as well.

According to Bharti, “Mein sochti thi ki mein bohot emotional hun. Lekin yaar Suniel Shetty sir mujhse bhi aage hain. Bilkul nariyal hote hain na, andar se itne soft, uppar se itne sakht. Ab mujhe aisa lag raha hai ye uppar se bhi sakht nahi hain. Mere aansu kam nikal rahe aaj, Anna ke zyada nikal rahe hain. So, yeh season to mind blowing hone wala hai (Suniel Shetty sir is more emotional than me. He is like a coconut, soft from inside and hard on outside. Now, I feel he is soft from the outside also. He shed more tears than me today. This season is going to be mind blowing).”

Talented dancers from across the country can be seen in one of the most popular dance reality shows, Dance Dewaane. The dancers are categorized based on age, with the youngest dancers in the first generation and the oldest in the third. In the grand finale, the top dancers from every age face off against each other. In June 2018, Dance Dewane made its television debut.

On February 3, 2024, the fourth chapter of Dance Dewaane will debut. Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suneil Shetty, two Bollywood celebrities, will serve on the judging panel. Bharti Singh will take on the role of host.

(Also read: Exclusive: Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa return as the hosts of Dance Deewane 4!)

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla