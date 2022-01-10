Wow! Big Boss 16: Salman Khan teases FateJo, and says THIS to them!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian television. The show has had 15 successful seasons, with the mega-star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, and Tejaswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The show is back for its 16th season and with all new twists and turns.

As Tellychakkar reported before, Fateh and Tejo, aka Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chaher Choudhary, have entered the show.

PriyAnkit aka Priyanka and Ankit entered the show in a grand Punjabi way representing the fans.

Salman Khan teased the duo, questioning the two about their relationship status, and even playing a compatibility game with them.

Ankit also has Priyanka’s number saved as Hangover and said that it's because she gives him stress.

But Salman really delighted the fans of Priyanka and Ankit when he told them that they do look good together. Both Priyanka and Ankit blushed a lot.

And Salman even said that the fans will find out their real chemistry inside the house.



Priyanka and Ankit, aka PriyAnkit, fans, are really excited to see them on the show together.



